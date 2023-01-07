Legendary surfer Marcio Freire dies on giant waves in Nazaré

4:35pm
|
AAP
A surfer seen riding a big wave at Praia do Norte Beach in Nazare.

A surfer seen riding a big wave at Praia do Norte Beach in Nazare. (Source: Getty)

Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire has died while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority says.

Support staff on jet-skis managed to get the 47-year-old to the beach on Thursday (local time), but all attempts to revive him failed.

Freire was one of the three Brazilian surfers who became known as the "Mad Dogs" after conquering the giant wave "Jaws" in Hawaii. They featured in the 2016 documentary Mad Dogs.

Tributes from other surfers poured in on Instagram.

"He surfed all day with a big smile on his face. That's how I'll keep him in my memory. Legend," posted fellow big wave surfer Nic von Rupp.

"Today we lost a great man, a very good friend and a legendary surfer, Marcio Freire. He was such a happy spirit, always with a smile on his face...Rest in peace my friend," wrote sports photographer Fred Pompermayer.

Nazaré boasts some of the biggest waves in the world. They are magnified by an underwater canyon 5km deep which ends where the North Atlantic meets the shoreline near the former fishing village.

Hawaiian Garrett McNamara put Nazare on the map in 2011 when he set a world record for the biggest wave ever surfed at 23.77 metres.

Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa bettered McNamara's mark in 2017, also at Nazare, and German Sebastian Steudtner broke the record again there in 2020, surfing a 26.21m wave.

WorldAccidentsUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

40 mins ago

Missing Non-verbal six-year-old boy found in Taupō

Missing Non-verbal six-year-old boy found in Taupō

57 mins ago

Interislander does not expect cancellations despite bad weather

Interislander does not expect cancellations despite bad weather

4:35pm

Legendary surfer Marcio Freire dies on giant waves in Nazaré

Legendary surfer Marcio Freire dies on giant waves in Nazaré

3:52pm

Traffic woes as weather contributes to crashes and road closures

Traffic woes as weather contributes to crashes and road closures

3:34pm

Hawaii eruption not dangerous, but offers spectacular sight

Hawaii eruption not dangerous, but offers spectacular sight

2:52pm

Westpac customers upset over glitch that sent some into overdraft

Westpac customers upset over glitch that sent some into overdraft
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Harry's claim he killed 25 Taliban angers enemies and allies

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

Australian boy, 10, remains in coma after helicopter crash

Man overboard as charter boat hits huge swell on NSW coast