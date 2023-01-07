Firefighter battling Levin house fire taken to hospital

Firefighters at the scene. (Source: 1News)

By Leonardo Zaugg

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a large fire in Levin this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene shortly after 2pm.

Two fire fighters were injured, with a St John spokesperson saying one was taken hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

"We have transported one patient in a moderate condition to Palmerston North hospital and one patient in a minor condition treated at the scene".

The owner of the house told 1News it was unoccupied for some time and was set to be demolished, it had recently been disconnected from mains power.

He was not aware of what started the fire and was making his way to the scene from out of town.

At its peak five fire trucks, including one from Palmerston North, attended. One pump truck remains at the scene.