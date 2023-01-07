Firefighter battling Levin house fire taken to hospital

6:29pm
|
1News
Firefighters at the scene.

Firefighters at the scene. (Source: 1News)

By Leonardo Zaugg

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a large fire in Levin this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene shortly after 2pm.

Two fire fighters were injured, with a St John spokesperson saying one was taken hospital while the other was treated at the scene.

"We have transported one patient in a moderate condition to Palmerston North hospital and one patient in a minor condition treated at the scene".

The owner of the house told 1News it was unoccupied for some time and was set to be demolished, it had recently been disconnected from mains power.

He was not aware of what started the fire and was making his way to the scene from out of town.

At its peak five fire trucks, including one from Palmerston North, attended. One pump truck remains at the scene.

New ZealandWellington

SHARE

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

US to send $3.75b in military aid to Ukraine and its neighbours

US to send $3.75b in military aid to Ukraine and its neighbours

7:30pm

Canterbury's World Famous Sheffield Pie business for sale

2:17

Canterbury's World Famous Sheffield Pie business for sale

7:03pm

Coco Gauff breezes into final of ASB Classic at Auckland

Coco Gauff breezes into final of ASB Classic at Auckland

7:00pm

Queenstown Polo Club a popular event space for Central Otago

1:59

Queenstown Polo Club a popular event space for Central Otago

6:50pm

McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week

2:54

McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week

6:42pm

Multiple crashes and slips delay travel across country

2:24

Multiple crashes and slips delay travel across country
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Interislander does not expect cancellations despite bad weather

Interislander warns travellers of rough seas on Sunday

Ute smashes into rear of central Wellington supermarket

Porirua locals support Government proposal to limit vape shops