Ute smashes into rear of central Wellington supermarket

A ute has crashed into a wall at New World in central Wellington this morning.

The bonnet and front wheels have smashed through the brick wall on the side of the supermarket, at the corner of Cambridge Terrace and Wakefield Street.

Police said they were called to the scene at 10.40am.

Wellington Free Ambulance attended but said there were no serious injuries.

A ute crashed into a central Wellington New World (Source: 1News)

