Police apprehend man in Motueka after alleged stabbing

Police have apprehended a man after a person was allegedly stabbed in Motueka this afternoon.

The incident happened in Rowling Loop, Lower Moutere, about 4pm, a statement said.

"The victim suffered serious injuries and is in a stable condition in Nelson Hospital."

Police said there was a "significant police presence" in the area while officers worked to locate the alleged offender, who was taken into custody at about 5.30pm.

Police said there is no ongoing risk to the public and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Information can be provided by calling 105 and referencing P053210070.