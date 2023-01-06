Pedestrians killed in Gisborne crash on New Year's Eve named

12:01pm
|
1News
Jardon Thomas Te Hau, 31.

Jardon Thomas Te Hau, 31. (Source: Givealittle)

Two pedestrians who died after being hit by a vehicle in Gisborne on New Year's Eve have been named.

Waylon Uatuku, 18, and Jardon Thomas Te Hau, 31, had exited their vehicle and were on the road when they were struck. The incident occurred near the Rhythm and Vines festival.

Te Hau died at the scene on Back Ormond Rd, while Uatuku died in hospital. Uatuku was reportedly Te Hau's brother-in-law.

Both were from Gisborne, police say.

"Police extend their condolences to their whānau and friends."

Read More

A Givealittle page created to help Te Hau's family has raised about $7000 to date.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

New ZealandGisborneCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

NZ thoroughbred legend Sir Patrick Hogan dies aged 83

NZ thoroughbred legend Sir Patrick Hogan dies aged 83

26 mins ago

US woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

US woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

54 mins ago

Meter reader found with serious head injuries, had vehicle stolen

Meter reader found with serious head injuries, had vehicle stolen

59 mins ago

Ute smashes into rear of central Wellington supermarket

0:25

Ute smashes into rear of central Wellington supermarket

1:17pm

US' Rapinoe to miss football friendlies v NZ

US' Rapinoe to miss football friendlies v NZ

12:51pm

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Meter reader found with serious head injuries, had vehicle stolen

Man charged after person critically injured in Auckland's Karaka

Concerns for pregnant woman missing in Auckland

Person found critically injured on road in Karaka