Pedestrians killed in Gisborne crash on New Year's Eve named

Jardon Thomas Te Hau, 31. (Source: Givealittle)

Two pedestrians who died after being hit by a vehicle in Gisborne on New Year's Eve have been named.

Waylon Uatuku, 18, and Jardon Thomas Te Hau, 31, had exited their vehicle and were on the road when they were struck. The incident occurred near the Rhythm and Vines festival.

Te Hau died at the scene on Back Ormond Rd, while Uatuku died in hospital. Uatuku was reportedly Te Hau's brother-in-law.

Both were from Gisborne, police say.

"Police extend their condolences to their whānau and friends."

A Givealittle page created to help Te Hau's family has raised about $7000 to date.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.