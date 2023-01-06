Man overboard as charter boat hits huge swell on NSW coast

12:30pm
|
Nine

A man fell overboard when a tourist charter boat encountered large waves near Narooma on the NSW South Coast this week.

The man, who was in his 50s was eventually rescued by onlookers after being in the water for about 25 minutes.

A witness to the event, Graham Martin, said he was filming the charter boat going out to sea carrying tourists when the large wave came through and hit the boat with a bang, causing the man to fall overboard.

"We started realising it was pretty precarious, there are sharp jagged rocks either side of him," Martin told 9News.

NSW Ambulance said "a male in his 50s was taken to South East Regional Hospital (Bega) in a stable condition with potential chest injuries".

Seven people were injured in the swell, with two others taken to hospital with potentially broken limbs.

