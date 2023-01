Concerns for pregnant woman missing in Auckland

Maia Prebble. (Source: NZ Police)

There are concerns for the welfare of a pregnant woman missing in Auckland.

Maia Prebble, 32, was last seen walking on Hospital Rd towards Papatoetoe yesterday.

She was wearing a cream-coloured dress and black knee-high boots. She was carrying a distinctive bright green handbag.

Police are urgently seeking information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 111.