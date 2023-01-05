Teen boy second person charged with murder of Te Puke man

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A teenage boy is the second person to be charged with murder following the death of a man in Te Puke last week.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Takumanu Paul, died after he was found seriously injured at the corner of Seddon St and Station Rd shortly after midnight on December 27, police said.

The 17-year-old has been charged with murder and will be making his first appearance in Tauranga Youth Court today.

A 38-year-old woman, also charged with murder, appeared in Tauranga District Court on December 28 and was remanded in custody.

An investigation into Paul's death is ongoing and police continue to appeal for information which could assist with their inquiries.