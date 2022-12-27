Woman charged with murder after man's death in Te Puke

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Te Puke last night.

Police were called to the corner of Seddon St and Station Rd shortly after midnight, where a man had been found seriously injured.

He was unable to be revived and died from his injuries.

Today, police arrested a woman and charged her with murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

Police would like to hear from residents or motorists in the area about that time who may have captured these events on CCTV or dashcam.