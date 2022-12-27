Woman charged with murder after man's death in Te Puke

53 mins ago
|
1News
A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Te Puke last night.

Police were called to the corner of Seddon St and Station Rd shortly after midnight, where a man had been found seriously injured.

He was unable to be revived and died from his injuries.

Today, police arrested a woman and charged her with murder.

She will appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

Police would like to hear from residents or motorists in the area about that time who may have captured these events on CCTV or dashcam.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Boat sinks on Lake Taupō after being engulfed in flames

0:23

Boat sinks on Lake Taupō after being engulfed in flames

39 mins ago

Man dies after tractor incident in Southland

Man dies after tractor incident in Southland

53 mins ago

Woman charged with murder after man's death in Te Puke

Woman charged with murder after man's death in Te Puke

58 mins ago

Boxing Day build: Brothers’ 2m-high sandcastle wows beachgoers

0:32

Boxing Day build: Brothers’ 2m-high sandcastle wows beachgoers

4:15pm

Rainbow-like phenomenon spotted in Wellington skies

Rainbow-like phenomenon spotted in Wellington skies

3:44pm

Review: Sally Hawkins stars in The Lost King

Review: Sally Hawkins stars in The Lost King
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Boxing Day build: Brothers’ 2m-high sandcastle wows beachgoers

Watch: Brazen thieves rip cash register out of Lyttelton shop

Third person dies in string of water incidents across the country

Man arrested after fatal Takanini 'disorder' incident