Infant dies in 'tragic accident' near Whanganui

Police are investigating after an infant died following a "tragic accident" near Whanganui this afternoon.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on a private property on Watt Livingstone Rd, in Westmere, around 3.30pm.

"An infant has died in what appears to have been a tragic accident," police said.

A St John spokesperson told 1News they "responded with two ambulances and one helicopter".

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.