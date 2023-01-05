Brendon McCullum enjoying trip home after whirlwind year

Brendon McCullum has been one of the most talked about men in cricket in the last year. Now he's back home in Matamata enjoying all life currently has to offer ahead of a big 2023.

From helping resurrect England’s Test cricket side, culminating in an historic sweep of Pakistan on their own soil, to a group one win with Defibrillate on Boxing Day, wherever he goes he's been in the winner's circle.

“Aside from international sport, there’s not many other things you can get a real thrill like you do in racing and that’s what I love about it,” McCullum said.

McCullum has been a long-time racing fan, owner and breeder of horses.

The former New Zealand skipper has been having a thrill with England’s Test cricketers who have won nine of their 10 matches since he took over as coach, playing a uniquely attacking brand that’s drawn praise from around the world.

And while the results are great, McCullum sees a much bigger picture.

“Test cricket’s under a little bit of pressure around the world at the moment as well, so we know there’s an obligation to try and ensure the people are entertained when they turn on the TV or they pay their quid, New Zealand dollar or rupee to watch us play.”

He’ll make the most of days watching the horses in Matamata, including one he has a share in - Buccino - until his next assignment when his England players arrive here in February for two Tests against the Black Caps.

They’ve piqued his interest too, particularly the change of captaincy.

“I know Tim very well as I do Kane and they’ll work very well together. Kane falling back into the role of being a leader as opposed to being a captain, he will do a great job for Tim,” McCullum said.

But the highlight of 2023 will undoubtedly come in the middle of the year, the Ashes.

“Never thought it would happen. It wasn’t on my radar at all coaching England, but it’s gonna be awesome, obviously the guys have talked extensively about what an Ashes series is like and it’ll be a great challenge.”

For now it’s more time at the racing and with family, before another huge year in the life of Brendon McCullum.