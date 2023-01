No Covid travel restrictions on China travellers to NZ

Ayesha Verrall (file image). (Source: Getty)

There are no plans to introduce restrictions on travellers to NZ from China, amid international concern over the reliability of case numbers in China.

It means arrivals won't be required to take a Covid-19 test.

"There is minimal public health risk to New Zealand from the current situation," Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall.

"That means additional public health or border measures are not required to protect New Zealanders."

"Nothing is going to change on that front."

