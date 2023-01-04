Covid-19: 22,770 new cases, 56 deaths reported in past week

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

There have been 22,770 new Covid-19 community cases reported over the past week, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, December 26 to Sunday, January 1.

As at midnight on Sunday, there were 436 people in hospital with the virus.

Eight people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Fifty-six more people with the virus have died.

Of the 56 people who have died, six were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, 13 were in their 70s, 19 were in their 80s and 17 were aged over 90. Twenty-eight were men and 28 were women.

Nineteen were from the Auckland region, seven were from Waikato, six were from Southern, five were from Canterbury, four were from the Wellington region, three each were from Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, and Nelson Marlborough, two each were from Taranaki and the MidCentral District and one each were from the Lakes District and Whanganui.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, remains at 2331. This number is not being updated during the holiday period; it was last updated on December 28 and will next be updated on January 16.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (797), Auckland (7687), Waikato (2085), Bay of Plenty (1019), Lakes (401), Hawke's Bay (955), MidCentral (923), Whanganui (346), Taranaki (576), Tairāwhiti (263), Wairarapa (262), Capital and Coast (1484), Hutt Valley (842), Nelson Marlborough (691), Canterbury (2706), West Coast (95), South Canterbury (239) and Southern (1348).

The location of 51 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 3246. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 4636.