Heavy rain, possible severe gales for upper North Island, parts of south

Some of the weather watches and warnings in place on January 4, 2023 (Source: MetService)

A number of severe weather warnings are in place across the country from today, with a subtropical low over the Tasman Sea set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to many Kiwis' holidays.

Large northeast swells could bring hazardous conditions to exposed coasts, and "temporary structures such as tents could be affected", MetService added.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland until to 11pm today, the Coromandel Peninsula from 3pm today to 3pm tomorrow, the Bay of Plenty west of Matata from 9pm today to 3am Friday, and Tasman northwest of Motueka from midnight tonight to 6am Friday.

But Bay Dreams music festival at Nelson's Trafalgar Park will go ahead despite the wet weather.

Matakana's Summer Haze concert, however, has been cancelled due to the incoming bad weather.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," MetService said.

A strong wind warning is in place for Auckland including Great Barrier Island until 3am tomorrow.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

"Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," MetService said.

A number of severe weather watches are also in place.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the ranges of Westland south of Otira from 5am tomorrow to 5am Friday, Auckland including Great Barrier Island until 3am tomorrow, Mount Taranaki from 9pm today to 3am Friday, and the Richmond and Bryant ranges including the Rai Valley, also the Marlborough Sounds, from 6am tomorrow to 3am Friday.

Strong wind watches are in place for Northland until 1am tomorrow, Waikato, Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty to Taranaki and Taihape from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow, and Banks Peninsula from 4pm to 10pm today.

People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts on the MetService website.

'Stay safe out there'

The forecast has prompted warnings from a number of regional emergency management organisations.

Civil Defence Northland advised people to relocate items from flood-prone areas, be prepared for power cuts and road closures, drive carefully, and secure outdoor furniture including tents if you're camping.

Auckland Emergency Management said: "Now's the time to check your gutters are clear and that unsecured Christmas presents are tidied away from the backyard; or tied down if you happened to get a trampoline."

And Civil Defence Waikato urged people to "stay safe out there".

"If you are camping out or have planned a beach picnic...possibly pack extra caution and some heavy duty tent pegs."

Surf Life Saving Northern Region echoed the call for beachgoers to be careful.

"We'd like to stress the importance of continuing the new year on the right footing, reminding beachgoers of the risks as the weather packs in," operations manager James Lea said, urging people to follow the signs and flags.

Lea also stressed that "strong surf will create strong currents" and heavy swells.

"Before you head out, monitor the Safeswim site for updates and please only choose patrolled beaches for swimming and other water-related activities this week," he said.