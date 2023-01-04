'Completely unacceptable' holiday road toll ends with 21 deaths

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash on SH2, in the Western Bay of Plenty. (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust)

Police are again urging motorists to take care this summer, after the official holiday period ended today with a "completely unacceptable" and "disappointing" 21 deaths on New Zealand roads.

The official holiday period, which began at 4pm on December 23 and ended at 6am today, saw a preliminary total of 21 deaths and a number seriously injured from crashes on our roads.

"Our thoughts go out to those people who are dealing with the very worst of circumstances," Police Assistant Commissioner, Road Policing, Bruce O'Brien said in a statement.

"It is completely unacceptable for 21 people to lose their lives in avoidable crashes over this year's holiday period, but unfortunately we're still seeing the same behaviours contributing to fatal crashes right throughout New Zealand.

"It’s really disappointing."

Police say the behaviours contributing to the crashes include fatigue; impairment with alcohol or drugs; failing to wear seatbelts; speeding; being distracted by cell phones or devices; and drifting onto the wrong side of the road or rolling.

O'Brien said while there have been many officers carrying out impairment testing over the summer, it is ultimately up to the drivers, their passengers and other road users to be responsible.

"We've all got that responsibility when we're in the vehicle," he said.

"Police can't be on every single road at every single moment so we really need people to take that responsibility when they get in their car because the absolutely devastating consequences that this has for families and friends that are left behind is just terrible."

He said motorists are "often travelling on unfamiliar roads at this time of the year and a moment's inattention could have catastrophic consequences".

Police's plea to people getting on the roads for the remainder of the holiday period is simple - we want you, and your family and friends to get home alive.

"Please, stay calm - treat the people in the cars around you like they're your own family."