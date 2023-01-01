Fires caused by fireworks still burning into New Year's Day

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket tackling the Marahau fire, seen from the Old Macdonald's Farm Holiday Park. (Source: 1News)

Firefighters have spent New Year's Eve and into this morning tackling fires around the country thought to be caused by fireworks.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) said it responded to more than 40 111 calls about fires caused by fireworks, bonfires and campfires between 9.30pm last night and 2.30am this morning.

It said many of the fires in the South Island were reported to be in areas that were difficult to access.

This included a vegetation fire in "difficult terrain" at Marahau in the Tasman District which forced some houses to be evacuated.

Two helicopters with monsoon buckets were brought in at first light. Crews are also still blacking out hotspots.

There was also a "large blaze" at Dalefield near Arrowtown, reportedly started by fireworks, which had been contained to about 1.2 hectares by 2.30am.

A fire on a cliff face about the size of a football field at Aramoana near Dunedin is still being fought - a helicopter is supporting ground crews.

In the north, FENZ said the "most serious" incident was a scrub fire started by fireworks at Mahurangi East, with crews fighting to keep the fire from reaching homes.

Firefighters were forced to reach a "large blaze" in Auckland's Puhoi on foot because fire trucks couldn't drive to the site.

In Auckland's Kelston, there was a fire close to a house, reportedly caused by fireworks.

There was also a fire on the roof of a Palmerston North building and seats were "ablaze" in a park, both reportedly caused by fireworks.

FENZ also said there was a fire in the roof of a Tauranga house, reportedly ignited by fireworks.

In Wellington, firefighters put out a vegetation fire in Oriental Bay.

FENZ's Murray Dunbar said the number and scale of incidents overnight reinforced fireworks pose a high fire risk and have to be used responsibly and sensibly.

"Fire and Emergency has been saying this for a long time. People using fireworks have to look at the conditions - things like wind and the proximity to material that can catch fire easily. If the conditions aren't right, then don't light."