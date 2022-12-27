Swimmer dies after failing to resurface in Hutt River

Hutt River (file image).

A swimmer has died following an incident at Kaitoke Regional Park in Wellington this morning.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene around 12.15am after the swimmer failed to surface during a swim in the Hutt River.

The person was then recovered from the water and medical attention was administered but they died at the scene.

Police said a blessing of the site will take place later this morning.

It comes after two people died in water-related incidents in Auckland and Opotiki overnight.

