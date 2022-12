Man dies after tractor incident in Southland

A tractor. (Source: istock.com)

A man has died in what police are describing as a 'tractor incident' in Tuturau, Southland.

Police were alerted to the incident at a rural workplace at 1.30pm today.

Upon arrival, the man was found dead.

WorkSafe has been advised and the man's death has been referred to the coroner.