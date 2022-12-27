Boat sinks on Lake Taupō after being engulfed in flames

A group of people were rescued on Lake Taupō’s Kinloch Beach after the boat they were on caught fire and later sank.

Fire and Emergency were called to the boat ramp on Kinloch beach at 2:45pm today after reports of a boat on fire 300m offshore.

“On inspection it was found to be well-involved and the occupants had been removed by some friendly boaties in the area,” a statement said.

Colin Underdown, shift manager, said FENZ went out with the Coastguard to extinguish the flames and the entire boat sank at 4:06pm.

"The boat’s recovery is now in the hands of the Harbour Master," he said.

In a statement, police said boaties using the water near Kinloch Beach are urged to take care after the vessel caught fire and sank.

"Everyone on the boat is safe and well, thanks to several other nearby boaties who came to their aid.

"The response was a collaboration between FENZ, the Coastguard, Harbourmaster, Ambulance and Police.

"The boat has since sunk in about 4 metres of water and may pose a hazard to other water uses.

"Boaties in the area should watch for debris and follow instructions of the Harbour Master."