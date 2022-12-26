Richie Mo'unga to leave New Zealand rugby after World Cup

4:05pm
|
1News
Richie Mo'unga makes a break against Japan - the All Blacks will need him to do more of this against Wales in Cardiff.

Richie Mo'unga makes a break against Japan - the All Blacks will need him to do more of this against Wales in Cardiff. (Source: Photosport)

Crusaders and All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga will be leaving New Zealand rugby after next year's Rugby World Cup, signing a three-year deal with Japanese club Toshiba.

He will be joined by Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell. Their signings were announced by Toshiba today.

The Crusaders also announced the upcoming Super Rugby season would be Mo'unga's last with the club. The 28-year-old has played 94 times and scored over 1000 points for the Canterbury side.

“The Crusaders have been my life for ever, even before I joined the team it was my life, dreaming of being part of the family,” Mo’unga said in a statement.

“Looking back at my time with the team since 2015, it makes me so grateful to be part of such a franchise, part of some really awesome memories, some great achievements and great moments, and to just meet some really special people.

“My energy going into this season is no different to any other, I’m here to give my everything. I still want to perform, to do the best for the Crusaders, our members and our fans. There’s still a heck of a job to do before I leave.”

Toshiba is home to a large Kiwi contingent. The team is coached by former All Blacks captain and Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder, while ex-Crusaders Matt Todd, Tom Taylor, Seta Tamanivalu and Jack Stratton are also at the club.

Under New Zealand Rugby rules, neither Mo'unga nor Frizell will be eligible for the All Blacks while in Japan.

RugbyCrusaders

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Demand for international travel back at pre-Covid levels

2:22

Demand for international travel back at pre-Covid levels

20 mins ago

BREAKING

Homicide inquiry after young woman killed in Auckland crash

0:40

Homicide inquiry after young woman killed in Auckland crash

25 mins ago

King Charles salutes late Queen in first Christmas day message

2:54

King Charles salutes late Queen in first Christmas day message

32 mins ago

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

3:13

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

5:50pm

4 dead, 36 injured in icy Canada bus crash

4 dead, 36 injured in icy Canada bus crash

5:20pm

The Chase's 'The Beast' unrecognisable to fans in Christmas photo

The Chase's 'The Beast' unrecognisable to fans in Christmas photo
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Matatū claim 'fan experience' reason for huge Aupiki venue downsize

Joe Moody hoping injury woes behind him as he pushes for RWC

Ethan Blackadder: Injury return, ABs and his trusty fax machine

Opinion: Jones' England axing may bring Razor closer to ABs frame