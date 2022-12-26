Richie Mo'unga to leave New Zealand rugby after World Cup

Richie Mo'unga makes a break against Japan - the All Blacks will need him to do more of this against Wales in Cardiff. (Source: Photosport)

Crusaders and All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga will be leaving New Zealand rugby after next year's Rugby World Cup, signing a three-year deal with Japanese club Toshiba.

He will be joined by Highlanders flanker Shannon Frizell. Their signings were announced by Toshiba today.

The Crusaders also announced the upcoming Super Rugby season would be Mo'unga's last with the club. The 28-year-old has played 94 times and scored over 1000 points for the Canterbury side.

“The Crusaders have been my life for ever, even before I joined the team it was my life, dreaming of being part of the family,” Mo’unga said in a statement.

“Looking back at my time with the team since 2015, it makes me so grateful to be part of such a franchise, part of some really awesome memories, some great achievements and great moments, and to just meet some really special people.

“My energy going into this season is no different to any other, I’m here to give my everything. I still want to perform, to do the best for the Crusaders, our members and our fans. There’s still a heck of a job to do before I leave.”

Toshiba is home to a large Kiwi contingent. The team is coached by former All Blacks captain and Crusaders coach Todd Blackadder, while ex-Crusaders Matt Todd, Tom Taylor, Seta Tamanivalu and Jack Stratton are also at the club.

Under New Zealand Rugby rules, neither Mo'unga nor Frizell will be eligible for the All Blacks while in Japan.