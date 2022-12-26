2022 in review: Top five pop culture moments

Will Smith and Chris Rock. (Source: Getty)

There's no denying 2022 was a year filled with weird, wacky, and wonderful pop culture moments.

Will Smith, Chris Rock slap

Will Smith kicked things off this year with the slap that dominated headlines around the world for months.

The star-studded crowd at the Academy Awards was left bemused after Smith took to the stage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith has since apologised to Rock and says he was "going through something" at the time of the incident.

"That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. You know, there's many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just - I lost it, you know?"

Harry and Meghan

Just when we thought the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were finally leaving their days in the spotlight behind, the pair debuted a bombshell Netflix documentary series.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut on December 8.

From blaming the media for Meghan's miscarriage, to alleging Prince William screamed at his brother, the series features no shortage of royal dramas.

Depp VS Heard

Another headline-dominating drama this year was Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. (Source: Associated Press)

Depp won the case, initially being set to receive US$15 million in damages, while Heard was due to receive US$2 million.

But now, the pair's lawyers have agreed a deal which will see the 36-year-old actress' insurance company pay $1 million (NZ$1.5 million) to her ex-husband to end the case.

And it's not over yet - the seven-week-long court case that gripped the world is being made into a movie, directed by Sara Lohman.

Kim Kardashian ruins Marilyn Monroe's dress

In yet another Hollywood drama of 2022, fans will never forget the moment Kim Kardashian allegedly ruined Marilyn Monroe's iconic Happy Birthday dress.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Kardashian wore the dress to the Met Gala in May but was criticised by many for wearing such a historic garment in the first place.

Marilyn Monroe's dress before and after being worn by Kim Kardashian. (Source: @1morrisette)

Te Papa even weighed in on the issue, with executive member Puawai Cairns saying: "it was very disappointing that ICOM [The International Committee of Museums], released something that contradicted what a lot of museums are trying to do with their communities".

The release of Top Gun: Maverick

Dozens of blockbuster films were released in 2022 but one particular movie caught the world by storm.

Richard Martin reviews the long-anticipated sequel. (Source: 1News)

Top Gun was a film no one expected a sequel to - but it exceeded everybody's expectations.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is accompanied by star actor Tom Cruise as they attend the Top Gun Maverick UK premiere. (Source: Associated Press)

The film has so far raked in almost NZ$2.3 billion worldwide, breaking box-office records on its opening weekend in the US.

Kate and William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, also got in on the action, attending the UK premier in London alongside friend and Top Gun star, Tom Cruise.