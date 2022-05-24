Te Papa calls out comments over Monroe dress worn by Kardashian

When Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala headlines were made, but it also sparked controversy over whether museum pieces should be worn outside their glass case.

ICOM, The International Committee of Museums, said clothing like the dress Monroe wore in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy shouldn’t have been worn, and needed to be protected from damage.

That criticism has since been retracted, after Te Papa's renowned Māori curator called such statements Eurocentric.

Te Papa executive member Puawai Cairns said, "it was very disappointing that ICOM released something that contradicted what a lot of museums are trying to do with their communities".

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian received fake lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair - expert

She accused them of being Eurocentric, but she didn’t expect to see a direct apology on Twitter from ICOM, saying they omitted to mention the importance of communities being able to wear objects from their community that might now be in a museum collection.

Puawai Cairns says “I actually find it incredibly heartening that ICOM costume committee listened and they said publicly that they were willing to change and there are a whole lot of us that want to help them make that change”.