Harry and Meghan series Netflix's biggest doco debut

Netflix Inc's documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has racked up more viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary during its first week.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan recorded 81.55 million viewing hours after its debut last Thursday, Netflix said in a statement.

More than 28 million households watched at least part of the series.

Harry & Meghan was the second-most watched English-language series on Netflix globally between December 5 and 11, behind Addams Family drama Wednesday.

Harry & Meghan was the number one English-language series during the week in Britain.

In the first three episodes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates.

The second batch of Harry & Meghan episodes will be released on Netflix on Thursday.