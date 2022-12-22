Ardern, Seymour's 'arrogant prick' auction closes, raises over $100k

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: Instagram/ Jacinda Ardern).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT Party Leader David Seymour's joint charity Trade Me auction has closed, with $100,100 raised for the Prostate Cancer Foundation from the sale.

More than 280 bids were placed after bidding started last Thursday.

The cross-party collaboration came after Ardern's microphone caught her calling Seymour "an arrogant prick" during question time last week. The pair signed a copy of the Hansard transcript from the incident which contains Ardern's "arrogant prick" comment.

The auction was called: "Ardern, Seymour join forces for pricks everywhere."

After bidding closed this afternoon, Seymour said: "I want to thank Jacinda for being a good sport.

"When I suggested this to her at the Press Gallery party last week she got it immediately, agreed, and followed through."

He added that bidders were "helping pricks everywhere with their generosity", and said the Foundation "deserves the money for the amazing practical and scientific work they do".

"I’m glad we could deliver them an early Christmas present that will save lives."

Ardern has apologised to Seymour for her comments.

In her closing remarks to the House for 2022, where it's customary to thank the staff around Parliament, Ardern said, laughing: "We thank... the Hansard team who record the things we mean to say and the things we don't."