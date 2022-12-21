Revealed: Top Trade Me listings of the year

Trade Me has revealed the most popular market listings of 2022.

"The stories behind most of these listings will make you giggle, and shows how creative Aotearoa has been in 2022," Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said alongside the big announcement.

The year's most-viewed listing was a late entry; the infamous "arrogant prick" auction for prostate cancer.

The auction has already seen 389,000 views, making it the sixth-most viewed Trade Me auction of all time, and there's still a day to go.

Bidding has already reached $100,000.

"Coming in at second place was Matt's DIY 'spoat', a spa in the shape of a boat, which was a labour of love," Silvester said, adding it was made from a boat salvaged from a local river.

"The 'spoat' includes a sound system, a built-in cooler and a wicked lights show, so it's not surprising that this listing had a whopping 143,798 views and sold for just under $10,000," she said.

Third on the list was a phallic-shaped carrot, one of two eyebrow-raising foodstuffs on the list with an unusually shaped "Lady Grapefruit" coming in at seventh. The proceeds of both went to charity, prostate cancer research and Endometriosis New Zealand respectively.

In at fourth was "military grade tin foil", fifth was "the Dark Lord's Bounty" - a jar of gluten-free Vegemite - and sixth was a rat called Covid. "RAT is completely apolitical. Likes long scurries on the beach," the lister wrote.

"Once again we've seen how Kiwi humour can put a beautiful twist on everything, even the 2022 lockdowns," Silvester said.

"The last can of Black V" came in eighth, a 3D printed anatomical model came in ninth, and an "amazingly rare" ceramic mortuary table from the old Te Kuiti Hospital rounded out the list. "This would be a perfect addition to any Halloween," the lister wrote.

Silvester noted that seven of the top ten most-viewed auctions were charity fundraisers.

"We love to see members supporting others, so we waive our listing fees for auctions like these," she said.

The "arrogant prick" listing has a way to go before it closes at 1pm tomorrow if it wants to crack the top five most viewed of all time.

Currently in at fifth on 459,420 views is "Radio Network Implosion – Christchurch, 5th August", the chance to "push the button" to detonate the explosives that demolished the 14-storey Radio Network House in Christchurch after the 2011 earthquake.

The most popular listing of all time with a whopping 1.07 million views is "the handbag that Tana Umaga used to hit Chris Masoe over the head with in a pub in Christchurch" after the Super 14 final in 2006.