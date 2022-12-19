Ardern-Seymour 'arrogant prick' fundraiser hits $100k milestone

11:41am
|
1News
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT leader David Seymour. (Source: Instagram/ Jacinda Ardern).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT Party Leader David Seymour's joint charity Trade Me auction hit the $100,000 milestone on Monday morning.

More than 280 bids had been placed since bidding started on Thursday.

"Only in New Zealand. What good sports you two are. Love this country," one interested buyer commented online.

Another offered Seymour a slogan ahead of next year's election: "#Ticktheprick."

"Thank you for saving us money on campaign advisors," Seymour replied.

The cross-party collaboration raising money for Prostate Cancer Foundation came after Ardern's microphone caught her calling Seymour "an arrogant prick" during question time last Tuesday.

The pair signed a copy of the Hansard transcript from the incident which contains Ardern's "arrogant prick" comment.

As for whose idea it was, Seymour explained: "It was a bit of a brainstorm with several people, then I suggested it to PM."

Ardern later apologised to Seymour for her comments.

The auction will close on Thursday.

