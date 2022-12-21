Lionel Messi's World Cup Instagram post most-liked ever

19 mins ago
1News
Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup after Argentina's victory over France.

Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup after Argentina's victory over France. (Source: Getty)

A gallery showcasing Lionel Messi celebrating Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory has become the most-liked Instagram post of all time.

Just hours after posting, the footballer received over 65 million likes, and the number is still growing.

It surpassed the previous record holder - a simple picture of an egg - which had 57 million likes.

Argentina beat France on penalties in a thrilling World Cup final in Qatar on Monday morning.

Messi scored twice and won the Golden Ball for being judged the best player of the tournament.

"CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!" Messi's Instagram post was captioned.

"So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it......

"Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!!

"LET'S GO ARGENTINA!!!"

The World Cup winners arrived home to a huge fanfare yesterday, with millions of people pouring into the streets of Buenos Aires to see the champions.

So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade.

