High emotion as West Auckland murder accused appears in court

50 mins ago
1News
Flowers in Massey, West Auckland, where a woman was killed on December 19

Flowers in Massey, West Auckland, where a woman was killed on December 19 (Source: 1News)

There were emotional scenes at the Waitakere District Court today at the first appearance of the man accused of stabbing to death a 21-year-old woman in West Auckland on Monday.

Family members of the victim screamed and repeatedly shouted “how could you?” at the man, as he took the stand to face a charge of murder. One woman shouted “she was just a child.” The group yelled abuse, calling the man a coward.

A woman appeared to faint and the group were helped from the room.

Outside court three friends who went to high school with the victim described their disbelief at her violent death, saying she was a “bubbly” person.

They urged people to help others who might be in trouble, saying “it’s really sad that no one came to help her when she was screaming”.

They said they don’t know the offender and don’t know if their friend knew her attacker either.

The man, who has no family in New Zealand, was granted interim name suppression so he could let family overseas know of his arrest. He entered no plea and will appear in the Auckland High Court in February.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

