West Coast man who drowned while mustering cattle named

(File image.) (Source: istock.com)

A man who drowned while mustering cattle on the West Coast has been named.

The body of Arthur Allan Thomson, 76, of Ross, was found around 12km downstream of where he entered the Mikonui River on December 16.

A large search team helped search for Thomson after reports he failed to resurface from the river, after entering it while mustering cattle on horseback.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Thomson’s family and friends at this difficult time," police said in a statement.