Missing man who was mustering cattle found dead in Mikonui River

42 mins ago
|
1News
Cattle standing in water.

Cattle standing in water. (Source: istock.com)

A man was found dead at the Mikonui River in the West Coast this morning after entering it while mustering cattle on horseback, police say.

Police say they were notified the man had gone into the river around 11am and didn't resurface.

A search team, including Police staff and Police Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Surf Lifesaving, Swift Water Rescue, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and a local helicopter were deployed to search in the isolated location.

It was the Swift Water Rescue team that located him around 12 kilometres from where he'd entered the river, police say.

New Zealand West Coast Accidents

