Trucking company releases video showing horror driving on Kiwi roads

Motorsport legend Greg Murphy has partnered with private transport company HWR in a new road safety campaign highlighting the impacts of horror driving on Kiwi roads.

The campaign, Almost Dead, is launching over summer to remind Kiwis to make good choices during the silly season.

HWR chief executive Anthony Jones says he knows people don't go out on the road to purposely drive badly, but sometimes a minority make poor decisons which lead to close calls or death.

"Almost Dead is a timely reminder to really think through your driving actions and ask yourself if trying to make that gap or passing that car towing a trailer is really worth it, is that 30 seconds really worth the rest of your life."

He said the campaign features real-life footage from the in-cab cameras in HWR trucks.

"It’s a small insight into the daily experience of an HWR driver; watching drivers pass on blind corners, misjudging distances and outright dangerous driving – situations that leave all parties thinking, that was close, almost didn’t make it."

He said the safety of HWR drivers and risk for potential accidents is always on his mind.

“This is the sort of thing that keeps me up at night. We’ve got some extremely skilled drivers in the group who have managed to outmanoeuvre what could have been a serious crash, but only by the skin of their teeth.”

The campaign will run across all of HWR’s platforms for the next few months.

This year's holiday road toll begins at 4pm on Friday December 23 and ends 6am on Wednesday January 4, 2023.

Last year, there were 16 deaths on New Zealand roads over the Christmas and New Year period, the highest since 2016.