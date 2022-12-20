Southland man jokes with boss after $6.3 million Lotto win

File image workers shaking hands.

File image workers shaking hands. (Source: istock.com)

A Southland man shared a joke with his boss after telling them about his $6.3 million Lotto Powerball win.

The Southland couple decided to treat themselves to a Christmas promotion Triple Dip ticket before last Wednesday's draw.

"I was watching the cricket when I heard it had been won in Southland, so I checked the site around 11pm," the man, who didn't wish to be identified, said.

"When all my numbers lined up, I stared at the screen for about 15 minutes and walked around in a daze for another 45!"

He then went to the bedroom to tell his sleeping wife the big news.

"I just held my phone up to her face and said, 'You need to look at this.' She was like, 'Are you serious?' We haven’t had much sleep since."

The man later informed other important people in his life, including his boss.

"My mother cried when I told her, and my boss was great about it. He told me to enjoy the experience and joked that he probably wouldn’t see me next year," the man laughed.

The couple have big plans for the money.

"It’s great that money isn’t an issue now and we can just enjoy things. But mainly, we want to take care of our family and make sure our children and future generations have a comfortable life."

