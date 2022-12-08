Whakatāne couple celebrate 'out of this world' $5.5m Lotto win

A lucky Whakatāne couple celebrated their "out of this world" $5.5 million Lotto Powerball jackpot win on the weekend.

Lotto winners room. (Source: Supplied)

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, often buy tickets on their MyLotto account, with Saturday's draw proving to be a memorable one.

"I’ve always dreamed of winning Powerball – who hasn’t! I can tell you; those plans you have in your head on how you’re going to spend it definitely get scrambled when you do actually win," one of the winners said.

The man checked his MyLotto ticket shortly after the draw on his laptop.

"The virtual draw started, and I watched the numbers on my ticket circling until they all lined up – including the Powerball. I thought to myself ‘am I being trolled or is this really happening?"

He called out to his partner and they realised they had won $5.5 million.

"It’s just out of this world," he said.

The couple shared "a couple of drinks" while they processed the news.

"We haven’t had much sleep since finding out, so we’ve spent the last couple of nights talking about what we can achieve and ways we can help with this money… that’s when I’ve managed to drag him away from online shopping," laughed the woman.

"This is truly life-changing for us, and we just know we have to use this money to help others too – we’re grateful for this opportunity and we’re going to make the most of it," the man said.

They also plan on treating themselves to a holiday.