Fiji braces for final count as election integrity questioned

7:31pm
|
1News

Questions are being raised over the integrity of the electoral system as Fiji braces to hear by Sunday who will make the new government.

Opposition parties are calling for the count to stop and the electoral system to be urgently investigated, alleging irregularities with voting data.

"The entire system is stacked against the opposition and everybody knows that," says Fiji opposition leader Biman Prasad.

International observers are present and Mohammed Saneem, Fiji's supervisor of elections, is dismissing the complaints, accusing the opposition of misleading the public.

"Conspiracy theories have gone to an extent that now we have political leaders coming up and asking for intervention in the electoral process," Saneem says.

Another problem for this election has been a low voter turnout, believed to be the worst in a decade. An hour before polls closed only half of eligible Fijians had cast their vote.

The two biggest parties contesting the elections are headed by current Prime Minister, Fiji First's Frank Bainimarama, and People's Alliance's Sitiveni Rabuka.

Bainimarama and Rabuka are both former coup leaders but both have promised to abide by the final results.

New ZealandPacific Islands

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Auckland Zoo celebrates 100-year anniversary

2:08

Auckland Zoo celebrates 100-year anniversary

13 mins ago

Families of Whakaari eruption victims return to island 3 years on

Families of Whakaari eruption victims return to island 3 years on

29 mins ago

Key North Korean test showcases faster, stealthy ICBM

Key North Korean test showcases faster, stealthy ICBM

40 mins ago

Missing man who was mustering cattle found dead in Mikonui River

Missing man who was mustering cattle found dead in Mikonui River

53 mins ago

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells challenged to make Christmas lunch for $50

5:36

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells challenged to make Christmas lunch for $50

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Respected Auckland Pacific church pastor and sex offender named

Govt: Changes on the way for RSE scheme after damning report

Covid-19: NZ help sent to Niue as it struggles with first outbreak

Porirua man fulfils promise to late grandmother with va’a launch