Person dies after water-related incident at Muriwai

Muriwai Beach (file image). (Source: istock.com)

One person has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Muriwai, west of Auckland, this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the scene around 4pm today.

"The person was brought to shore by surf lifesavers but was unable to be revived," police said.

"Our thoughts are with the whānau and friends of the deceased."

The death will be referred to the coroner.