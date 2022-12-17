One dead, armed police respond after shooting in Auckland's Manukau

Police responding to the incident in Manukau this morning.

One person is dead after reports of a shooting at a church in Auckland's Manukau this morning.

In a statement, police said it received reports at 10am that a person had been shot.

"Police are in attendance at a church in Puhinui Road, Manukau," a spokesperson said.

"Police can confirm that one person is deceased. Enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

"Police are providing support to people at the scene."

Police standing in front of the Seventh Day Adventist Community Church in Papatoetoe.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church on Puhinui Road could be seen cordoned off. A police Eagle helicopter could also be seen circling the area. Armed police were present at a nearby intersection.

Churchgoers leaving the church told 1News that the service had continued while emergency services were called to the road outside the building.

Meanwhile, a neighbour said she was asleep and woke up to "chaos" as police and ambulances swarmed the area.

St John said in a statement that it was notified of the incident at around 10am.

An armed police officer standing near the incident.

"Hato Hone St John...responded two ambulances, one manager and two rapid response vehicles. We were not required for transportation."

Patched Mongrel Mob members could also be seen outside the church.

