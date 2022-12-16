Covid vaccine for high risk kids under 5 to be available in February

A child receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. (Source: istock.com)

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will be available for children under five who are high-risk in February 2023, the Government has announced.

It comes after Medsafe provisionally approved the vaccine.

The vaccine for this age group’s dosage is an injection of 3mcg/0.2mL diluted dose - an adapted version of the vaccine used for five to 11-year-olds which has a higher dose of 30 mcg/0.3 mL in a diluted solution.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the provisional approval is for three doses of the adapted paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, with the second dose given three weeks after the first dose, followed by a third dose given at least eight weeks after the second dose.

Eligibility will be limited to children who are severely immunocompromised, or who have complex and/or multiple health conditions which increase the risk of severe disease from Covid-19.

“While most children under 5 do not currently need Covid-19 vaccination, the advice from CV-TAG was clear that a smaller subset of children are at higher risk should they catch the disease, and that this vaccine will assist them,” said Director-General of Health Dr Andrew Old.

A further announcement will be made in early 2023 when timing of vaccine delivery is confirmed.