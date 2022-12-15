Small businesses can get subsidised fog cannons from Feb

The jewellery company is rolling out new security measures after "close to 40 incidents" this year.

The Government's $6 million crime prevention package is set to roll out over Christmas, Police Minister Chris Hipkins has said.

The subsidy scheme will be opened to all small shops and dairies who want a fog cannon installed from February next year.

Four-thousand dollars will be available for each shop to have a cannon installed through an approved supplier.

“As we move into the Christmas period it’s important to provide an update for retailers on the work the Government and Police are doing to help keep them safe,” Hipkins said.

Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash said retailers are already able to express interest in the subsidy through business.govt.nz.

"Early expressions of interest will go a long way to help us understand demand.

“Potential fog cannon suppliers will be able to apply for approval via the Government Electronic Tender Service in the week of 19 December. They are encouraged to apply," he said.

There has also been funding allocated to crime prevention activities led by councils.

“Money from the Government’s joint funding of $4 million for crime prevention activities targeting high risk areas in Auckland, Hamilton and the Bay of Plenty and $2 million to further support intensive services and youth engagement is already being made available,” Hipkins said.

He said youth engagement initiatives and programmes will be delivered over the Christmas holidays.

The funding comes after the death of Janak Patel, a dairy worker who was fatally stabbed in Auckland's Sandringham last month.

His death sparking a nationwide outcry from workers who feel his death is part of a growing wave of violent crime.

