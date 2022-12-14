Sandringham dairy stabbing: Robbery accused can be named

Jacob Johnson
By Jacob Johnson, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Two of the three men charged over an incident that saw Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel fatally stabbed can now be named.

Mourners paying their respects at Rose Cottage Superette, where Janak Patel was fatally stabbed.

Mourners paying their respects at Rose Cottage Superette, where Janak Patel was fatally stabbed. (Source: 1News)

Three men appeared in the Auckland High Court this morning - all entered not guilty pleas.

While the murder accused still has interim name suppression, the two men facing robbery charges can now be named as 36-year-old Henry Fred and 42-year-old Shane Tane.

Patel, 34, was fatally stabbed outside the Rose Cottage Superette in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham last month, after the dairy was allegedly robbed.

All three men have been remanded in custody, with the matter due to go to trial next year.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Jacinda Ardern calls David Seymour an 'arrogant prick' in Parliament

2

Brothers and wife were offenders killed in QLD shootout

3

Zelensky thanks NZ for support during Parliament address

4

Qld shooting: Police shoot three people after two officers killed

5

Cornered in Ukraine, Putin ditches annual news conference

6

Paroled Indonesia bombmaker apologises for 2002 Bali attack

Latest Stories

French rugby boss Bernard Laporte found guilty in corruption case

Suitcase murder: Woman accused of killing her kids pleads not guilty

Grace Millane's mother Gillian climbing Kilimanjaro for charity

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Sandringham dairy stabbing: Robbery accused can be named

Related Stories

Suitcase murder: Woman accused of killing her kids pleads not guilty

Grace Millane's mother Gillian climbing Kilimanjaro for charity

Person critical after crash between car, bus in South Auckland

House prices down 19% in major city in 2022