Sandringham dairy stabbing: Robbery accused can be named

Two of the three men charged over an incident that saw Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel fatally stabbed can now be named.

Mourners paying their respects at Rose Cottage Superette, where Janak Patel was fatally stabbed. (Source: 1News)

Three men appeared in the Auckland High Court this morning - all entered not guilty pleas.

While the murder accused still has interim name suppression, the two men facing robbery charges can now be named as 36-year-old Henry Fred and 42-year-old Shane Tane.

Patel, 34, was fatally stabbed outside the Rose Cottage Superette in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham last month, after the dairy was allegedly robbed.

All three men have been remanded in custody, with the matter due to go to trial next year.