QLD shooting survivor and pregnant wife thankful for support

Randall Kirk and his wife, Breanna in hospital. (Source: QPU)

One of the officers who survived Monday's Queensland shooting and his pregnant wife are thankful for support shown by the community after the horrific incident.

Constable Randall Kirk and three other officers went to an isolated rural residence in Wiembilla on Monday to investigate reports of a missing person believed to be former school teacher Nathaniel Train. Upon arrival, they were met with a hail of bullets.

Two officers - Constables Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, were killed in the ambush, while Kirk and another officer, Keeley Brough, were wounded while trying to return fire. A local resident - Alan Dare, 58 - was also killed.

A statement released by the Queensland Police Union of Employees (QPU) said Kirk had undergone surgery to remove shrapnel and fix injuries he sustained while under fire. It said he is now fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the statement, a photo of Kirk and his pregnant wife, Breanna, at a hospital, was released.

The couple is expecting their second child next month and say they are grateful that "they will be together for this important moment".

Kirk said that while he is happy to be alive, his "main thoughts are with the other police families at this awful time.

"It means a lot to know the community cares for us all."

The QPU said that surgeons and nurses at the hospital where Kirk is being treated did a "tremendous" job - he will soon be released and can continue his recovery from home alongside his wife and daughter.

QPU President Ian Leavers said that his organisation would assist Kirk with a return to work plan and ongoing support.

In response to the barbaric ambush, Queensland police laid siege to the property, with three offenders - Nathaniel Train, his brother Gareth and sister-in-law Stacey - being shot and killed after a confrontation and firefight with police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said investigators are looking at the killers' possible extremist beliefs after a series of posts under the name of Gareth Train were uncovered on conspiracy theory forums.

The posts include references to anti-vaccine sentiments and claims high-profile shootings were hoaxes or false-flag operations.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the shooting.

"This is, indeed, a devastating day for everyone who loved these Australians," he said.

"This is not a price that anyone who puts on the uniform should ever pay. We can never count the true cost.

"My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of all those affected by this tragedy. With honour, they served, and Australia mourns with you today."