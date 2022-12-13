Grace Nweke, Kelly Jury share top honour at NZ Netball awards

Grace Nweke and Kelly Jury have made history at the New Zealand Netball Awards with the pair named joint winners of the evening's supreme award for their efforts this year.

Kelly Jury and Grace Nweke contest the ball. (Source: Photosport)

Rising star Nweke and resurgent defender Jury shared the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award, which recognises the best netballer across all competitions and campaigns.

Nweke overcame an ankle injury at the back end of the domestic season but returned to full fitness to be New Zealand’s constant under the shooting post in her debut Commonwealth Games and Constellation Cup.

The 20-year-old also scooped the Silver Ferns Player of the Year award.

Jury made the defensive circle her own, filling the gap made by Jane Watson who took the year off after the birth of her first daughter. She was also awarded the ANZ Premiership Player of the Year, co-captaining the Pulse to their third domestic title.

Other awards saw Yvette McCausland-Durie win her second ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year award after guiding the Pulse to a third title while Georgia Heffernan won the Aspiring Silver Fern award for her comeback from a serious knee injury last year.

Kristie Simpson made it back-to-back Umpire of the Year awards, becoming New Zealand’s most capped national league umpire – controlling her 120th match after making her debut in 2010.

Promising young Waikato defender Kaiya Kepa was named the Secondary Schools Player of the Year.