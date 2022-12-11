Shots fired at four Christchurch homes within four days

Shots have been fired at four Christchurch homes in the past two days, including one by mistake.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police said they believe the property was wrongly targeted, as inquiries have determined a connection with a nearby address.

The incidents happened on Hammond Place and Gayhurst Rd at 10.30pm on Friday and Hammond Place and Broadbent St, yesterday between 10.30 and 11pm.

Sergeant Damon Wells said all four incidents are likely connected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the four incidents.