Shots fired at four Christchurch homes within four days

Source: 1News

Shots have been fired at four Christchurch homes in the past two days, including one by mistake.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police said they believe the property was wrongly targeted, as inquiries have determined a connection with a nearby address.

The incidents happened on Hammond Place and Gayhurst Rd at 10.30pm on Friday and Hammond Place and Broadbent St, yesterday between 10.30 and 11pm.

Sergeant Damon Wells said all four incidents are likely connected.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the four incidents.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Police quietly reduce threshold for speed cameras

2

Shots fired at four Christchurch homes within four days

3

Man hospitalised after interrupting burglar in Wellington home

4

Person critical after 'disorder' near Christchurch mall

5

Australia announces six-month pause on NZ visa applications

6

Gun owners say fee hikes could lead to more unlicensed firearms

Latest Stories

Go-ahead for Otago's Kawarau Gorge Trail a relief for cyclists

Australian babies at risk of 'black market' breast milk

Gun owners say fee hikes could lead to more unlicensed firearms

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Road reopened after two-vehicle crash on SH2 in Waikato

Related Stories

Gun owners say fee hikes could lead to more unlicensed firearms

Man hospitalised after interrupting burglar in Wellington home

Fleeing driver who fired shots at Hamilton police arrested

Person critical after 'disorder' near Christchurch mall