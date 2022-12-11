Man hospitalised after interrupting burglar in Wellington home

A Wellington man has been hospitalised with critical injuries after interrupting a burglar breaking into his home last night.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

The man was trying to restrain the intruder when he was injured.

Police said they were called to the scene on Buckley Rd in Southgate at 3.30am.

The person then fled on foot, but was arrested a short time later.

The man, 18, is due to appear in court tomorrow and has been charged with a raft of offences.

Inspector David Thornton said the person is thought to have used a stolen Suzuki Swift, which was found across the road from the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area with CCTV cameras with footage from around 3.30am.

Thornton said police will remain in the area today for a scene examination.

They said further charges relating to the incident aren't ruled out.

Thornton says police are working closely with the victims wife and family.

