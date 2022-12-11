Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc dies aged 79

Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc has died at age 79.

Hi-de-Hi! actress Ruth Madoc. (Source: Associated Press)

The British star reportedly died in hospital on Friday (local time) after surgery for a fall.

Screenwriter Russell T Davies posted tribute on Instagram, saying Madoc was "funny, kind, salty, shrewd and beautifully uncynical".

He said she was "one of those great old troupers who loved the business, loved the stories, loved acting and actors".

"She starred as Myrtle in a series I wrote called Mine All Mine, and she was an absolute delight."