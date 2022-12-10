Watch: Car strewn across road after colliding with power pole

A car has collided with a power pole on Auckland's North Shore this morning, leaving the main road into Devonport closed.

Footage shows the smashed-up car strewn across Lake Rd, with the power pole partly detached from the ground.

Police said they were called to the scene at around 6.50am and no one is thought to be injured at this stage.

An eyewitness, who lives on Lake Rd, told 1News her entire home shook at around 6.45am, "it sounded as though the house had been struck by lightning".

She said her house has now been left without power, and police have advised no one to leave there homes while there are live wires on the ground.

The witness also said her flatmate saw the driver leave the vehicle and cross the road.

"The family member of the driver has reached out and stated that the driver is okay," she added.