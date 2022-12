One person has been critically injured following "disorder" around a Christchurch mall this afternoon.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to the scene at New Brighton Mall around 6pm.

"It appears one person has serious injuries," police said.

"Police are following lines of inquiry and are with the victim."

ADVERTISEMENT

A St John spokesperson told 1News it transported one person in a critical condition to Christchurch Hospital.