One dead after single vehicle crash in North Canterbury

Source: 1News

One person has died following a single vehicle crash in Lake Coleridge, North Canterbury overnight.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said they were called to the scene at 10:25pm on Harper Rd.

St John was notified at 10:19pm and deployed two first response units, one rapid response, one ambulance and two helicopters.

The person died at the scene and three others were injured.

St John said one person sustained minor injuries, while two others were seriously injured and transported to Christchurch Hospital via helicopter.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and inquiries into the crash are ongoing

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Prince WIlliam will be 'furious' over Diana footage in Netflix show

2

One dead after single vehicle crash in North Canterbury

3

Training down the drain - plumbing apprentices short-changed

4

Baby blood case: Parents no longer agree to surgery

5

Police disclose 'suspicious item' which closed Nelson streets

6

1 person critical after incident at public pool in Auckland

Latest Stories

One dead after single vehicle crash in North Canterbury

Watch: Car strewn across road after colliding with power pole

Bullying probe recommends improvements at Ashburton College

What your small business can do right now to reduce emissions

Sponsored by EECA

Bulgarian parliament approves military aid to Ukraine

Related Stories

Watch: Car strewn across road after colliding with power pole

Bullying probe recommends improvements at Ashburton College

Slain Kiwi's father prepares to face killers in US court

Police disclose 'suspicious item' which closed Nelson streets