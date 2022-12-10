One dead after single vehicle crash in North Canterbury

One person has died following a single vehicle crash in Lake Coleridge, North Canterbury overnight.

Police said they were called to the scene at 10:25pm on Harper Rd.

St John was notified at 10:19pm and deployed two first response units, one rapid response, one ambulance and two helicopters.

The person died at the scene and three others were injured.

St John said one person sustained minor injuries, while two others were seriously injured and transported to Christchurch Hospital via helicopter.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and inquiries into the crash are ongoing