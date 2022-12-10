Man charged with attempted murder, woman in critical condition

An Invercargill man, 51, has been charged with attempted murder and intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a woman was left in a critical condition overnight.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene.

Police were called to a Mavora Cresent property in Heidelberg, Invercargill after reports of an assault.

The woman was found at the scene with critical injuries and taken to hospital, Sergeant Mark McCloy said.

Police said the man and women knew each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

McCloy said police are conducting a scene examination of the property.