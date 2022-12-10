Hamilton West goes to the polls to decide new MP

Polling booths for the Hamilton West by-election have opened this morning at 9am, and will remain open until 7pm this evening.

t's polling day for the Hamilton West electorate, to decide a new MP after the resignation of Labour's Gaurav Sharma. (Source: istock.com)

Twenty voting places are operating across the electorate.

The by-election was triggered by the October resignation of MP Gaurav Sharma.

There are 12 people standing for election.

The Electoral Commission says voters who have their Easy-Vote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can still vote without one.

Eligible voters who are not yet enrolled can enrol and vote at any voting place.

So far, just under 9000 people have cast an early vote in the past two weeks.

All election advertising and campaigning is banned today.

