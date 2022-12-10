Brazil crash out of World Cup after Croatia's incredible comeback

By Sean Nugent, Digital Reporter
Source: 1News

It's all over for Brazil once again. The World Cup favourites have crashed out of the tournament in incredible fashion, losing to Croatia on penalties, having already had one foot in the semifinals.

Brazil dominated the game from start to finish, their plethora of forwards piling the pressure on Croatia's defence, who were often bailed out by goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who is quickly becoming one of the heroes of the tournament.

The game entered extra-time with Croatia looking to hold on to penalties, but when a beautifully worked goal was finished off by Brazil's talisman Neymar in the 106th minute it appeared the game was done.

But Croatia, finalists in Russia four years ago, refused to lie down and dramatically equalised through Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute to take the game to penalties. It was Croatia's first shot on target all game.

Croatia's Bruno Petkovic celebrates after scoring a last-gap equaliser against Brazil.

Croatia were flawless in the shootout, while Livakovic saved Rodrygo's spot-kick and Marquinhos hit the post.

It was an incredible comeback by Croatia, who are now one step away from reaching their second straight final with their golden generation.

For Brazil, it's another massively disappointing tournament. Huge favourites to take home the trophy, the five-time champions have once again crashed out early, despite playing some exceptional football.

The latest quarter-final defeat means their drought for a sixth World Cup will extend to at least 24 years, having not won the tournament since 2002 and only made the semifinals once since.

Croatia will face the winner of Argentina or the Netherlands in the semifinals.

